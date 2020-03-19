Coronavirus Screening Checkpoints Set Up at Dallas Co. Courthouse

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Visitors at the Dallas County Courthouse — are now being screened for Coronavirus.

Checkpoints manned by deputies — have been set up at the entrances to the main courthouse — and the courthouse annex.

Hand sanitizer — protective masks — and latex gloves — are available at the checkpoints.

However, before visitors are allowed to enter the building — they’re asked about coronavirus symptoms.

In addition, they also have their temperature taken with an infrared thermometer.

“If you pass all the questions and the temperature test, we allow you to come in,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

“We at that time offer you a mask to help prevent some of the spread of some of the bacteria that may could cause the coronavirus. And we also decontaminate your hands with sanitizer. And also issue a pair of gloves.”

Granthum says access to the courthouse is limited to essential business only — for the next 60 days.