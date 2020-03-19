Elmore County Teacher Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

A teacher in the Elmore County School system has tested positive for the coronavirus. Superintendent Richard Dennis has confirmed the teacher’s positive test.

Dennis says the teacher works with small number of students across multiple schools. The schools are Wetumpka Elementary, Middle, & High Schools, Redland Elementary, Eclectic Elementary, and Elmore County High School.

The teacher works individually with specific students and was on these campuses two weeks prior to showing systems.

Administrators will contact any students’ parents that received direct contact with the teacher.