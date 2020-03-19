FTC and Alabama Power Warn of Scams During COVID-19 Pandemic

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Federal Trade Commission is warning the public of scammers during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Scammers are taking advantage of the fear surrounding the virus. The FTC and the FDA are warning people to check your sources and watch for emails claiming to be from the Center for Disease Control and prevention or the World Health Organization and ignore offers for online vaccinations.

Alabama Power is also warning against an increase in scams during this time targeting customers over the phone claiming to be a representative from Alabama Power and requesting immediate payment on accounts.

“These scam artists are very sophisticated. They are also playing on the pandemic fear of people. If customers can remember we’re never going to call and ask for that bank account information or credit card number over the phone. We’re never going to call and demand immediate payment,” said Michael Jordan, The Public Information Officer for Alabama Power’s southern division.

Alabama Power wants customers to remember the following to protect themselves from scams:

We will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.

We will never call you and ask you over the phone for bank information or a credit card number.

Any Alabama Power employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will gladly show you. If you have any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, call Alabama Power at 1-800-245-2244 and do not let him or her inside your home.

Scammers sometimes claim they represent a public agency or government office offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or other utility bill. Never provide anyone making this claim your credit card information, your Alabama Power bill information or account number, or any personal banking information. If someone makes this claim, call Alabama Power or your local police department to report it.

If you ever have any question about the status of your Alabama Power account, do not hesitate to call us. You can reach Alabama Power Customer Service weekdays from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 1-800-245-2244.

The automated voice system at 1-800-245-2244 is available to check account balances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you would like to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission CLICK HERE.