Group Calls for Release of Inmates to Prevent Spread of CODVID-19 in Jails and Prisons

by Alabama News Network Staff

Earlier this week county jail inmates with bonds under $5,000 were ordered released in Autauga, Elmore and Chilton Counties, as long as the sheriffs and wardens sign off on it. Mobile County announced today it would release certain pre-trial inmates. These actions were taken due to fears of the spread of COVID-19.

This action comes after Alabamians for Fair Justice urged the Alabama Department of Corrections and jail administrators across Alabama to immediately develop evidence-based protocols and proactively plan the prevention and management of a COVID-19 outbreak in jails and prisons. The coalition also called for the release of those people most at risk of suffering serious complications or death while incarcerated.

The following is a statement from Shay Farley, interim deputy policy officer for the Southeast at SPLC Action:

“Circuit Judge Ben Fuller of Autauga County and Sheriff Sam Cochran deserve praise for ordering these releases. COVID-19 poses a serious threat to incarcerated populations throughout Alabama and the United States. All local and state governments, along with the federal government, should be doing everything possible right now to release people held unnecessarily pre-trial, where they’re locked up in close quarters with potential carriers of COVID-19. It is the humane thing to do, and it’s also in the best interest of public health.”