Lowndes County Public School System Providing Free Meals to Students Due to Coronovirus Closures

by Alabama News Network Staff

As school systems in Alabama are closed due to the coronavirus, school systems are stepping up. They are making sure kids are fed during the closure of the schools.

The Lowndes County Public School System is the next school system to joing schools systems providing free meals to students. They will be providing grab and go breakfasts and lunches to students at 4 sites from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, beginning March 23.

The sites are: Fort Deposit Elementary School, Hayneville Middle School, Jackson-Steele Elementary School, and Mount Moriah Baptist Church #2.