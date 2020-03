by Alabama News Network Staff

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is offering Essential Childcare for Medical and First Responders in the area. With schools and day cares closing, child care is in need.

The YMCA Goodtimes Center location at 2325 Millridge Drive will be where childcare will be provided.

The program is $25 daily (Members and Non-Members) and a $100 weekly (Members and Non-Members).