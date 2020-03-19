Rain/Storms Ahead For Friday

by Shane Butler

Spring officially begins at 10:50 PM but of course spring-like warmth has been here for days now. Friday won’t be any different as temps climb into the lower 80s for highs. What will be different is the return of rain and storms Friday afternoon and evening. A frontal boundary approaches and eventually moves through the area. Rain and storms develop along and ahead of the boundary. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds gust up to 60 mph and quarter size hail. Looks like rainfall potential of .25″ or less with this first round that runs from Friday afternoon into early Saturday. Drier air slips into the area behind the front Saturday. This should provide us a decent day for outdoor activities. The frontal boundary will hover just south of us Sunday into Monday. This will be close enough as waves of energy bring rain back into the area. We could pick up an addition 1 to 2 inches of rainfall before all done early Tuesday. Late next week is looking rather warm with highs back into the mid to upper 80s once again.