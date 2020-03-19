Suspect in Standoff at Montgomery Motel Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officers

by Alabama News Network Staff

**UPDATE**

Montgomery police charged Benjamin Baldwin, 39, of Montgomery with three counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer.

On Wednesday, March 18, MPD received a call of a suicidal subject at 3670 Richard Road. When police arrived on the scene, the subject fired several shots in the direction of officers.

The scene was secured and after an extended standoff, Baldwin was taken into custody without incident.

He has no bond.

**ORIGINAL STORY**

Montgomery police responded to InTown Suites at 3670 Richard Road in response to a call of suicidal subject.

When the police arrived on the scene, the subject fired shots at the officers and barricaded himself in a room. A standoff ensued shortly after.

After a multiple hour standoff, police were able to talk the subject out of the room and take him into custody peacefully.

Police say charges for the adult male subject are pending.

No one was injured during this situation.