Theft of Property Fugitive Turns Self In to Montgomery Authorities

by Alabama News Network Staff

**UPDATE**

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of Darniecann Henley for a Theft of Property 1st degree warrant. She is no longer wanted by law enforcement.

After being shown on a CrimeStoppers segment, Henley voluntarily turned herself over to authorities regarding the theft of property charges and a Harassing Communications misdemeanor warrant.

Henley was placed into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Wednesday, March 18.

No other details were released.

**ORIGINAL STORY**

Darniecann Henely is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department regarding Theft of Property 1st Warrants.

Henley did knowingly exert unauthorized control over a 2011 Toyota Camry with the intent to deprive the owner of it.

If you have any information regarding the location and whereabouts of Henley, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000!