Very Warm And Mainly Dry Thursday; Showers And Storms Late Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a mild and somewhat cloudy morning across central and south Alabama. However, temperatures are on their way back to the 80s this afternoon. While clouds still linger across part of our area at midday, the clouds should break at least a bit this afternoon. Expect pockets of sunshine with highs in the low 80s north to upper 80s south. There’s a tiny chance for an isolated shower today, especially in far west Alabama. However, the chance is very low with the vast majority of our area remaining dry. This evening looks warm, as you can imagine. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s at 7PM, and only gradually falling to near 70° by 11PM. Overnight lows only fall into the low to mid 60s with more clouds filling back in.

Showers and storms look likely Friday as a front approaches Alabama. However, most of these storms stay north of our area through mid-afternoon. The showers and storms roll into our area along the front Friday evening. The storms likely lose steam as they head our way, but a few could still be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather across central Alabama Friday. The primary threats are damaging straight-line winds and hail up to 1″ in size. However, instances of severe weather appear few and far between. Most of the rain should be south of our area Saturday morning as the front clears our area.

Slightly cooler temperatures return for the weekend thanks to the front. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday, and possibly shy of 70° on Sunday. Night-time temperatures trend cooler also, with lows in the mid to upper 50s each night. While Saturday only features scattered showers, showers and storms look more widespread on Sunday well north of the then-stalled front.

Expect a decent chance for rain and some storms to carry into early next week. However, the rest of next week trends drier, and likely warmer also. Expect highs back in the 80s Tuesday, with mid 80s possible Wednesday and maybe upper 80s next Thursday.