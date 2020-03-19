Very Warm First Day of Spring

by Ryan Stinnett

WELCOME TO SPRING: The spring/vernal equinox occurs later today at 10:50 PM CDT, making today the first official day of spring, even though it has been feeling like spring for weeks in Alabama. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, and though a shower is possible today, I wouldn’t count on seeing one. Temperatures are very warm with mid and upper 80s expected this afternoon.

FRIDAY: A cold front will push into Alabama tomorrow, bringing widespread rain and a few storms to Alabama Friday afternoon and Friday night. No threat of severe storms in Alabama with this system, but there could be a few strong storms along the way. We will see some heavier rainfall, but no flooding with rain amounts ranging from one-half to one inch over much of the area. This will be a welcomed sight for many as this will help wash away some of the pollen.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will push down to the Gulf Coast Saturday and any rain on Saturday looks to be confined to areas across South Alabama closer to the front. For the most part, Saturday should be dry across much of Central Alabama with a partly sunny sky and cooler temps with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday night and into Sunday, the front will lift back north as a warm front, meaning clouds increase with rain becoming likely statewide. Highs will range from the 60s across much of North/Central Alabama to the low 70s down south. Rainfall totals on Sunday, look to again be around one inch, so no flooding and also no severe weather

NEXT WEEK: The rain looks to continue into Monday before the ridge to the south builds back north and returns the overall quiet weather pattern to Alabama. The days will feature clouds and sun with some risk of showers on a daily basis. Temperatures look warm with mid 70s Monday, followed by mid 80s by Wednesday. Continued good news, we still see no signals of any really excessive rain or severe thunderstorms the next 7-10 days impacting Alabama.

Wash your hands!!!

Ryan