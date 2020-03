by Alabama News Network Staff

Walgreens stores will be adjusting their hours due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Starting March 20, most stores, including those usually open 24 hours a day, will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays.

Stores that normally are open 24 hours a day will continue with drive-thru only service overnights from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.