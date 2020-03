by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted on theft charges.

Authorities say William Dorman, 29, broke into a 1999 Dodge Ram truck and stole a weed eater, pressure washer, chainsaw and other tools.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

If you have a information on his whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.