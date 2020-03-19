Winn-Dixie Hiring Workers Displaced by Closures, Adding Senior Shopping Hour

by Alabama News Network Staff

Winn-Dixie has announced that due to the impact of coronavirus on the hospitality and restaurant industries, it will be looking to hire people whose working hours have been affected by mandated store and restaurant closures.

Its parent company Southeastern Grocers will be hiring throughout the Southeast. For more information, click on www.segrocers.com/careers.

In addition, Winn-Dixie is offering seniors and high-risk customers the chance to shop from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. It’s asking other customers to respect this time.

All pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to allow these same customers extra time to fill prescriptions. On weekends, pharmacy locations will open at the usual time of operations. All pharmacy locations will remain open and are prepared to provide flu and pneumonia vaccines.

Stores are currently closing each night at 9 p.m. for cleaning and re-stocking.

Southeastern Grocers says it will donate $250,000 to Feeding America to help its network of food banks provide support to those facing food insecurity during the pandemic.

— Information from Winn-Dixie