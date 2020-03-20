Staff Member to Vice President Mike Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller says the unidentified staff member did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Trump.

“Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said.

The case appears to be the first confirmed and reported case of the virus among White House staff. The identity of the individual and the individual’s role in the vice president’s office were not disclosed, according to CBS News.

