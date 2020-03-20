A Strong Storms Late Friday; Cooler With Spotty Showers Saturday

by Ben Lang

It felt a bit more like a summer morning across central and south Alabama. Temperatures only fell into the 60s last night, and it certainly felt muggy this morning. Expect highs to warm into the low and mid 80s for most locations again today. There’s finally a good chance for rain today, but most of the showers and storms won’t arrive until late this afternoon and this evening. Some storms could be strong to severe, with hail and damaging winds as the main threat. However, the threat is greater for north and central Alabama. Even there, the Storm Prediction center only places a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather.

Expect showers and storms this evening, with coverage and intensity gradually waning as the night goes on. Temperatures remain quite warm, even as the front pushes through our area. Expect 70s between 7 and 11PM, with overnight lows near 60°. After midnight, the coverage and intensity of showers and storms decreases greatly, with just scattered showers remaining for the rest of the night.

A few spotty showers remain possible Saturday. Otherwise, expect temperatures to finally remain shy of the 80s, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday night lows fall into the 50s. Showers and storms return to our area Sunday as the front stalls just to our south, then lifts a little north as a near-stationary front. Sunday also looks like a cooler day, with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers and storms look likely again on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. The chance for rain looks low for the rest of the week, with temperatures rebounding. Expect highs in the low 80s Tuesday, mid 80s Wednesday, and upper 80s to near 90° Thursday and Friday. Another good chance for rain could return early next weekend with the approach of another weather system.