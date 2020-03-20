Alabama Dept. of Corrections Announces 30-Day Moritorium on Accepting Inmates from County Jails

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced it’s placing a 30-day moratorium on new intakes from county jails based on Gov. Kay Ivey’s declared State of Emergency related to COVID-19.

ADOC says this restriction includes new commitments, court returns and parolees and probationers who are revoked or sanctioned. During this time, the department says it will continue to receive inmates with severe medical or mental health conditions, subject to the usual reviews.

However, it says additional health screenings will be conducted at the facility level to ensure any inmate is not symptomatic prior to entry.

While the 30-day moratorium is in effect, ADOC says its intake procedures will be reviewed closely and intake dorm space will be assessed thoroughly. At the end of this 30-day period, the Department will assess its interim intake process.

Effective immediately, ADOC says it will extend both inmate yard time and snack line services at all facilities. Other protocol adjustments remain under consideration for possible implementation.

As noted yesterday, ADOC has been notified that an administrative employee tested positive for COVID-19. All individuals within the Department who have been in direct contact with the individual who tested positive remain in a 14-day self-quarantine period, and are being monitored by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) for signs and symptoms due to direct exposure.

— Information from the Alabama Dept. of Corrections