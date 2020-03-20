Alabama to Waive Employer Charges for COVID-19 Related Claims

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington has temporarily ordered that relief be offered to employers whose employees must file unemployment compensation claims for weeks filed due to COVID-19 related issues. All charges will be waived against those employers who file partial unemployment compensation claims on behalf of their employees. These charges will be waived until further notice. ADOL is encouraging all employers who can file on their employees’ behalf to do so.

This waiver means that employers’ experience ratings will NOT be affected by COVID-19 related claims.

“We hope that this additional relief to employers will help ease the burden so many of us are facing during this unprecedented situation,” said Washington. “We are encouraging all employers that are able to file these partial claims on behalf of their employees.”

Employers will need to answer YES when asked if the claim is COVID-19 related when they file partial unemployment claims beginning on Monday, March 23. Any claims filed during this week (March 16 – March 20) will be addressed on a one-by-one basis.

For employers who are unable to file partial claims on their employees’ behalf, ADOL recommends that they notify the agency that they waive their right to respond to any Request for Separation information (known as the BEN 241). The BEN 241 will still be mailed to employers, however they will need not to respond to it IF THEY NOTIFY US IN WRITING THAT THEY WAIVE THIS RIGHT. Employers can notify the agency by: emailing Ben241waiver@labor.alabama.gov or by faxing 334-309-9098. The statements should be on company letterhead, and should include the state unemployment insurance account number. These methods of contact will be available on March 23, 2020.

Both measures will expedite the processing of their employees’ unemployment compensation claims.

Unemployment benefits are paid with contributions from employers. Employees do not pay any portion of unemployment insurance taxes.

These rules are subject to change.

Information regarding partial claims and how to file them is available at: https://labor.alabama.gov/uc/ partials/uc-partials.aspx.