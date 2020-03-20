Business Fallout: Airlines Lobby for Funds, Domino’s Hiring

by Alabama News Network Staff

The impact on the virus outbreak continues to cause shock waves in the business world.

U.S. airlines are still lobbying for taxpayer cash to keep flying, despite failing to win White House support for $29 billion in grants. CVS and Walmart are setting up initial drive-thru testing areas in Illinois and Massachusetts for health care workers and first responders. Tesla will halt production at its California plant.

And Domino’s Pizza says it is hiring about 10,000 workers in the U.S. to meet rising demand for delivery and carryout.

