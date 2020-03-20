‘Do Not Call 9-1-1 Because You Ran Out of Toilet Paper During Coronavirus Panic’

by Alabama News Network Staff

The coronavirus has led to panic buying, with people stocking up on food and goods. One item that’s really hard to find is toilet paper, but that could be changing soon. At stores everywhere, shoppers see shelves that usually hold toilet paper wiped clean.

It’s become so bad, the police in Newport, Oregon posted a plea on Facebook: “It’s hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper.”

The rush on toilet paper is a surprise benefit to small businesses. Many are suddenly swamped with orders.