Harvard Research Center Offering Free Online Civil Rights Lessons Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new online project seeks to bring the lessons of the U.S. civil rights movement to students.

The Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University unveiled Selma Online this month​. It’s a free, online teaching platform that aims to transform how the civil rights movement is taught in middle and high schools. It​ uses footage from the 2014 movie “Selma” about the beating of peaceful demonstrators in Alabama and attempts to show students how events in 1965 shaped voting rights. Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. says the project will engage students who are at home because of the coronavirus.

