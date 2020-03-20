Hyundai Manufacturing Suspending Production for 7 Days

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) will extend its suspension of production of automobiles in Montgomery, due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HMMA intends to suspend production for seven days beginning March 23, through Tuesday, March 31. This suspension will reduce production by approximately 10,000 vehicles during these seven days.

During this time, HMMA will compensate team members. Approximately 3,000 HMMA team members living in Montgomery and surrounding areas will be affected by this temporary suspension of production. This production adjustment also will allow HMMA team members time to manage the needs of their families in light of the state of Alabama’s directive to close schools and daycares to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic is requiring Hyundai to carefully manage its manufacturing operations to adjust production to the foreseeable market demand. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.

HMMA suspended operations on March 18 to begin disinfecting the plant after a COVID-19 case was confirmed at

the plant.