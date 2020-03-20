MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Melanoma deaths + Opioid overdose deaths + Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

by Samantha Williams

Fewer Americans are dying from Melanoma than cancers of the prostate, breast, or lungs. That’s according to researchers at N.Y.U. and Harvard who found treatments that directly target melanoma cells, as well as advances in immunotherapy, are helping reduce death rates.

New data from the CDC highlights some major changes in drug overdose deaths. Overall, deaths involving heroin and prescription drugs decreased in the U.S. from 2017 to 2018…while synthetic opiod deaths increased.

Researchers in the UK have examined the effect of too much sugar on your life span. They found excess sugar actually increased uric acid levels in the body, which could lead to gout and kidney diseases.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women.

That’s why Samantha Williams is partnering with the Cancer Wellness foundation… joining the Women in Blue campaign. Don’t be surprised when you see me wearing blue this month… reminding you to get screened for early detection and help raise money for colon cancer patients in the River Region.

