More Rain Ahead For Part Of The Weekend

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary pushing southward through the state bringing rain and storms along with it. Some of the storm could be strong west of the I-65 corridor. The main threats would be damaging winds and quarter size hail. The front eventually makes its way to the coast early Saturday. The better chance for any rain activity will be southward along the boundary. Northerly winds kick in behind the front allowing drier air to move into areas behind the boundary. Saturday weather conditions could be decent with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s for highs. The front will slowly work back northward Sunday. A few waves of energy move along it and bring rain back into the area Sunday and Monday. The active weather pattern settles down and we see less rain and more sunshine beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. Temps will be on a warming trend with highs managing mid to upper 80s late week. The next rain maker will take shape going into that following weekend.