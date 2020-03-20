River Region United Way Announces $200,000 Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Img 0617The River Region United Way has announced a $200,000 Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund. The fund will support emergency response and recovery effort in the River Region and Wiregrass.

The Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund will focus on 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations supporting basic coronavirus needs, health, and wellness effort. The fund will also focus on the coronavirus aftermath.

Applications for the Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund will open on April 1. Grants will be $2,500 per nonprofit. April 15 is the scheduled date to begin awarding grants.

You can contact the United Way at 334-323-2500 or the CACF at 334-264-6223.

ICYMI: The Central Alabama Community Foundation and the River Region United Way announced the creation of a $200,000 Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund to support nonprofit emergency response and recovery efforts in the River Region area and the Wiregrass. Applications are due April 1, 2020 and the $2500 grants will be awarded on April 15.

Posted by Alabama News Network on Friday, March 20, 2020

Categories: Coronavirus

Related Posts