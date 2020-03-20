River Region United Way Announces $200,000 Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund

by Alabama News Network Staff

The River Region United Way has announced a $200,000 Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund. The fund will support emergency response and recovery effort in the River Region and Wiregrass.

The Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund will focus on 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations supporting basic coronavirus needs, health, and wellness effort. The fund will also focus on the coronavirus aftermath.

Applications for the Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund will open on April 1. Grants will be $2,500 per nonprofit. April 15 is the scheduled date to begin awarding grants.

You can contact the United Way at 334-323-2500 or the CACF at 334-264-6223.