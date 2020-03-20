Schools Implement Feeding Programs During Coronavirus Crisis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County and Selma City Schools — have set up feeding programs — to provide food security for children during the Coronavirus crisis.

Alabama schools have been shut down because of Coronavirus. But since some students — don’t get enough to eat at home. Dallas County Schools is providing free meals — so children don’t go hungry — while school is out.

“And we feed from 10:30 to 12 each day,” said Superintendent Hattie Shelton.

Jennifer Ortiz lives near Brantley Elementary School.

“This is the only school out here in this area. So it really benefits everybody in this area to be able to come here and bring their kids and get food,” said Ortiz.

Dallas County Schools is providing grab and go meals for anyone 18 and under here at Brantley Elementary School — Tipton Middle School — and Keith High School.

Shelton says the response has been good. And some teachers in the district — have even volunteered to deliver meals — to people who can’t pick them up.

“Some of our teachers are making deliveries. They’ve come in and said anything we can do to help. And so, I’m just proud of that,” said Shelton.

“That’s really good,” said Ortiz. “That’s helping for a lot of the families that are in need.”

Selma City Schools is also providing free meals during the Coronavirus school closure.

Grab and go meals are available at Meadowview and Clark Elementary Schools — as well as Selma High School.

Selma School Superintendent Avis Williams says a child must be present — to get a meal.

Meals are available Monday thru Friday.

Both school districts have Coronavirus info and updates available — on their websites.