Social Distancing? Consider Adopting a Shelter Pet

by Jerome Jones

With social distancing orders in place and many people staying home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, adopting a shelter pet can be a great way to help with some of the anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steven Tears is the Executive Director of the Montgomery Humane Society. He say’s this is a great time to adopt a shelter pet.

” It engages the mind and the body, I think anybody with pets is going to do better through this process,” says Tears.

On Thursday so many people came by the shelter that they had to limit access to stay in compliance with state health orders. “We saw a huge influx in the number of people that came in.”

The shelter remains open for normal business hours, 10AM to 5pm, seven days a week.

Adoption fees are $150 for small puppies and $50 for kittens.

Only people who are seriously considering adoption are allowed to visit at this time.

For more information on the new operating procedure for the Montgomery Humane Society, click here.