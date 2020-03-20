Some Pollen Relief from Rain and Storms Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Most of today will be dry and very warm with highs back in the 80s. But, a cold front will push into Alabama, bringing widespread rain and a few storms to Alabama this afternoon, evening, and overnight. A few strong storms are possible and the SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms for portions of Mississippi and Alabama, but the threat is very low with the main dynamics lifting well to the north into the Great Lakes.

If there are any strong storms, some hail and gusty winds are the main concerns. Flooding will not be a concern either as rainfall amounts will range from one-half to one inch over much of the area through tonight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will push down to the Gulf Coast tomorrow and any rain tomorrow should be confined to areas across South Alabama closer to the front. For the most part, Saturday should be dry across much of Central Alabama with a some sun at times and cooler temps with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night and into Sunday, the front will lift back north as a warm front, meaning clouds increase with rain becoming likely statewide for Sunday With the clouds and rain, highs on Sunday should hold around 70°. Rainfall totals on Sunday look to again be less than one inch, so no flooding issues.

NEXT WEEK: The overall quiet, mild, and showery weather pattern looks to persist for much of next week. The days will feature more clouds than sun with some risk of showers on a daily basis. Temperatures look mild with 70s early in the week, followed by 80s midweek. We still see no signals of any really excessive rain or severe thunderstorms the next 7-10 days impacting Alabama.

Have a marvelous day of social distancing!!!

Ryan