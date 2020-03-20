Walmart Looking to Hire 150,000; Giving Cash Bonuses to Some Employees

Walmart today announced plans to hire 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. These roles would be temporary at first, but the company says many will convert to permanent roles over time.

Walmart says it wants to hire some people quickly, such as cashiers and stockers. What is usually a two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process. Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart President and CEO in a statement. “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”

In addition, Walmart says it will provide a cash bonus for hourly associates. The bonus is for all U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates and will add up to more than $365 million.

Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2.

In addition to that special bonus for hourly associates, the company says it will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for store, club and supply chain associates a month early.

Overall, it amounts to nearly $550 million going into associates’ pockets.

These steps are in addition to last week’s announcement of a new COVID-19 emergency leave policy that provides support to associates if they are impacted by the coronavirus in the following ways: (1) if they are uncomfortable coming to work right now and choose to stay home (2) if they are part of mandated quarantines or (3) if they have a confirmed case of the virus.

— Information from Walmart