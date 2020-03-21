Cloudy and Cooler Sunday, But More Rain Likely

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy and cooler afternoon across central and south Alabama. That’s due to a cold front that pushed through our area late last night through this morning. Light showers accompanied the front, but none re-developed in our area this afternoon. High temperatures were just in the 60s north to mid 70s south. The clouds began to clear this evening, and that partial clearing allows temperatures to fall quite a bit tonight. Expect lows generally in the mid 50s. Temperatures look mild for the evening, still near 70° (for the warmer spots) before falling into the low 60s by 11PM.

Showers and possibly a few embedded storms return Sunday. The cold front that pushed through lifts back north as a warm front, and will likely be the focus for more widespread rain. Temperatures remain cooler, with highs just in the mid to upper 60s for most. Rain looks most widespread around midday, then tapers off during the evening. Sunday night lows fall to near 60°.

Showers and storms look fairly likely again on Monday, with the approach of another cold front from the north. Temperatures warm a bit more, with highs generally in the mid 70s by the afternoon. That front likely stalls near south Alabama, then lifts north as a warm front Tuesday. A few showers are possible Tuesday, but it looks like a relatively dry day. Highs reach the low to mid 80s, returning to well-above-normal territory. Another cold front approaches Wednesday, but not much rain is expected in our area as it moves through. Highs reach the mid 80s.

Way-above-average high temperatures are the main story for the middle and end of next week. Thursday and Friday look rain-free now, and temperatures could near or exceed record high territory during the afternoons. Another round of rain looks possible next weekend as another front pushes through our area. However, rain amounts and coverage look limited at this time. So for now, it doesn’t look like a washout.