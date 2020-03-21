Gov. Kay Ivey Addresses State of Alabama Regarding Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a brief address to the State of Alabama regarding coronavirus. Alabama News Network shared her words on television Friday night.

She says that there is a lot of uncertainty and concern regarding the virus and how it has changed our everyday routines.

The Governor says that our state is a family and we should come together, be there for each other and stand united.

She is urging Alabamians to comply with health orders that mandate social distancing, the closing of some businesses and public areas and the need for increased hygiene.

She acknowledges that in responding to the virus, mistakes will undoubtedly be made, but it is her hope that the state gets it right.

As a person of faith, she is calling upon the power of prayer and the sharing of scripture or other words of encouragement to help each other at this time.

She says by making temporary adjustments, we can make lifesaving choices that flatten the curve of spreading the virus. She says that we will be resuming our normal, daily lives soon.