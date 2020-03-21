Macon County EMA Issues Coronavirus Scam Warning

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency has issued a warning about a coronavirus-related scam.

The EMA says it has been made aware of people going door-to-door in some areas saying they are authorized to do coronavirus/COVID-19 home testing.

The EMA says this is not true.

It says that if granted permission to come inside a person’s home, these people will perform a pretend “test”, then charge at the homeowner or rob the homeowner.

The EMA says that if a person comes to your home, to call 911.