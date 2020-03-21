Medical Association of Alabama Launches Coronavirus Web Resources
The Medical Association of Alabama, the state’s largest professional organization of physicians, has announced the creation of two web pages — a “one-stop” resource site for physicians and health care personnel and another “one-stop” resource site for the public.
“We’ve created these ‘one-stop’ sites where physicians can get the latest information on insurer’s telehealth policies, Alabama coronavirus screening sites, testing and treatment guidelines and other related news,” Executive Director Mark Jackson said. “We’ve done the same for the public to answer general questions, offer guidance and help Alabamians access the care they need.”
The Medical Association is encouraging physicians to do the following:
- Encourage patients to call for further instructions if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 before coming to the doctor’s office, an urgent care center or emergency department.
- Educate patients through the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Coronavirus testing is free through ADPH with referral from a health care provider. Patients who do not have a doctor can call the COVID-19 hotline set up by ADPH at 1-888-264-2256 to get the location of testing sites.
- Advise patients to take this pandemic seriously and heed all instructions given by Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health.