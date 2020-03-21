Medical Association of Alabama Launches Coronavirus Web Resources

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Medical Association of Alabama, the state’s largest professional organization of physicians, has announced the creation of two web pages — a “one-stop” resource site for physicians and health care personnel and another “one-stop” resource site for the public.

“We’ve created these ‘one-stop’ sites where physicians can get the latest information on insurer’s telehealth policies, Alabama coronavirus screening sites, testing and treatment guidelines and other related news,” Executive Director Mark Jackson said. “We’ve done the same for the public to answer general questions, offer guidance and help Alabamians access the care they need.”

The Medical Association is encouraging physicians to do the following: