Restaurant Owner Shares Concerns About CoronaVirus Affects

by Justin Walker

A state-wide health order update is now in effect— as state officials try to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Restrictions include prohibiting gatherings of 25 people or more, and the closing of beaches and schools.

Local restaurants are also under strict orders, which is affecting their income. Eastchase’s Full Moon Bar-B-Que is just one restaurant in the Capital City that changed the way it serves its customers due to Coronavirus concerns.

“Our sales dropped by over half the first few days,” owner Chris Woodward said.

The new health order issued by Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health prohibits restaurants, bars and similar establishments from allowing on-site consumption of food and drink. With people spending more money stocking up on household necessities, restaurants like Full Moon are seeing less money.

“So we’re having to cut people’s hours, we’re trying to rotate people to give everybody some hours. You know, I don’t want to have to send everybody home and not let anybody make any money,” Woodward said.

Woodward said his restaurant is able to do curbside service, call ins, and drive through orders.

He says they’re also doing their best to keep the staff and customers safe from catching the Coronavirus.

“We wearing gloves, changing gloves frequently, keeping our distance from people, constantly wiping down everything with sanitized towels,” Woodward said.

Despite the hardship, restaurant officials are still finding time to help out the community.

“This Monday, we’re donating some sack lunches to some kids,” Woodward said. “No kids should go hungry, and when you have that in your community, I believe, and you’re seeing a lot of people in the community pitch and help out.”

Some restaurants are closing their doors completely until the virus is contained.

Woodward says he’s fortunate to be able to remain open for the time being.

“We don’t have like money put back so we all depend on those weekly sales to pay our employees and to order more food,” Woodward said.

Those restrictions from the state will be in place until at least April 5th.

