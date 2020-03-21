Update: Tributes Pour in for Country Music Superstar Kenny Rogers

Tributes are coming in from across the music and entertainment world for country music superstar Kenny Rogers.  His family announced that he died last night at the age of 81.

While Rogers had worked with many other artists over the years, he was closely associated with fellow superstar Dolly Parton, who posted her own personal thoughts this morning:

Due to concerns over coronavirus, his family is planning a small private funeral, with hopes for a public event with friends and fans later.

Rogers career included massive hits such as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream.” He sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on “The Gambler” and other songs, making him a superstar in the ’70s and ’80s.

Rogers retired from touring in 2017 at the age of 79.

A new generation of music stars are taking time to remember his life and achievements:

