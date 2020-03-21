Victoryland Closes Due to Coronavirus Restrictions

by Alabama News Network Staff

Victoryland in Shorter has been ordered to close effective immediately due to coronavirus restrictions.

Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson closed Macon County Greyhound Park dba Victoryland and Quincy’s 777 on Saturday.

Brunson says the decision to close is in due to the recent restrictions imposed by the Alabama Department of Public Health prohibiting gathering of 25 or more people.

Victoryland officials have been advised and are immediately complying with Sheriff Bronson’s order.

It is unknown at this time how long Victoryland will be closed.