FEMA Working to Stop Coronavirus Rumors

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is working to stop rumors concerning coronavirus from spreading over social media and elsewhere.

It has launched a web page that will address many of the rumors concerning the severity of the situation in the U.S. and what possible action may take place.

One myth that FEMA is addressing is the widespread concern that the country is about to be put on a national lockdown. Another is that FEMA is about to deploy the military.

Neither of those rumors is true.

FEMA urges you to go to its coronavirus response page to get the facts on what it’s doing to stop the spread of the virus.