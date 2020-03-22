Marengo County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Marengo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

28-year-old Alphonso Johnson, Jr. hasn’t been seen since around 8 p.m. on March 18 at his home on County Road 5 in Gallion.

He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and is 6’4″ and 180-200 pounds. He has a scar on an arm from a recent injury.

He was believed to have been wearing a white shirt or a black hoodie/jacket with black basketball pants or shorts and possibly a black beanie.

If you know where he can be found, call the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 295-5217.