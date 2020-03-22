More Showers And Storms Monday; Temperatures Trend Well Above Normal

by Ben Lang

Seems like central and south Alabama got the best of both worlds Sunday. First, we got a decent soaking of rain to wash away some pollen this morning. Then, a bit of sunshine broke out during the afternoon, warming temperatures into the 70s in many locations. The area remains dry this evening. Expect temperatures to recede into the mid 60s by 7PM, then holding in the low 60s through 11PM. Overnight low temperatures may actually be around midnight, with temperatures slowly warming after that. Clouds fill back in also, and there could be some fog developing after midnight.

Showers and storms look fairly likely again on Monday, with the Friday night/Saturday morning front still meandering around Alabama. A few could be strong to marginally severe, producing gusty winds and hail. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather across east-central Alabama. However, most of us see non-severe storms. Temperatures warm a bit more, with highs generally in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. The front stalls Monday night, then lifts back north Tuesday. A few showers are possible Tuesday, but it looks like a relatively dry day. Highs reach the low to mid 80s, returning to well-above-normal territory. Another cold front approaches Wednesday, but not much rain is expected in our area as it moves through. Highs reach the mid 80s.

Way-above-average high temperatures are the main story late next week. Thursday and Friday look rain-free now, and temperatures could approach or exceed record high territory during the afternoon. Another round of rain looks possible next weekend as another front pushes through our area. However, rain amounts and coverage look limited at this time. For now, it doesn’t look like a washout. Next Monday looks dry and more seasonable with highs in the mid 70s.