Scattered Showers Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

The first couple of days this week will support scattered showers and possibly a few t-storms at times. Rainfall potential looks to stay under a half inch through early Wednesday. Temps will hover in the lower 80s for highs. High pressure builds over the deep south Thursday and sticks around for several days. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps climbing into the upper 80s and flirting with 90 by Friday. Another frontal boundary heads towards the state Saturday. Showers and t-storms briefly return to the area Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. A few strong storms may be possible with this frontal passage. Slightly cooler air returns as high pressure works back into the region Sunday into early next week. Temps drop into the upper 40s for lows and daytime highs in the 70s.