ADPH Establishes Statewide Hotline and E-mail for Coronavirus Information

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has activated a statewide informational hotline and a general information e-mail address to field questions from the public about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The addition of a hotline for general questions will give the public the ability to speak with someone who can direct them to information that will lead to better informed decisions to protect their health.

The toll-free hotline and e-mail address are as follows:

· COVID-19 General Information – 800-270-7268

Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

· The COVID-19 General Information Email address – covid19info@adph.state.al.us

In addition, a toll-free phone line provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation. This phone number is 888-264-2256. Callers will be asked for their zip code to help locate the site nearest them.

The ADPH website at alabamapublichealth.gov also offers a wealth of information and guidance about COVID-19 recommendations. Frequently asked questions are answered at http://alabamapublichealth. gov/infectiousdiseases/cov- faq.html

We encourage the public to visit the website.