Arrest Made in Deadly Autauga County Early-Morning Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autuaga County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting. Devonta Brown was arrested as authorities identified him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 Monday morning on Blueberry Hill Road in Autauga County. There isn’t any word yet on what led to the shooting.

Brown is currently in the Autauga County Jail.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released. Authorities want to notify the next of kin.