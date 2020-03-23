AUM Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Auburn University at Montgomery employee has reported testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee has observed self-isolation at home since reporting potential exposure.

AUM has notified those employees who may have been exposed to the employee through workplace interaction. Those individuals have been asked to observe a 14-day self-quarantine.

The employee was last on campus March 16 and is not believed to have had contact with any students or with employees beyond those who have been contacted directly by the university.

The Alabama Department of Public Health does not currently recommend additional measures beyond those described, but AUM will continue to monitor the situation and will advise appropriate individuals or groups accordingly should that change.