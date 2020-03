CVS Announces Plans to Hire 50,000 More Workers

by Glenn Halbrooks

CVS Health has announced plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.

In a news release, CVS says jobs include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.

The company says it will use a technology-enabled hiring process that includes virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tryouts. Click here for more information about jobs.

Many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who have had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott.

It is also announcing other changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic:

CVS Health will launch a new offering to help employees with both child and elder or adult dependent care needs. Working with the Bright Horizons network of national in-home and center-based daycare providers, employees will be able to take advantage of up to 25 fully covered days of backup care. This benefit will begin in early April for both full- and part-time employees.

Full-time CVS Health employees have always had access to paid sick leave. Effective March 22 , CVS Health has made 24 hours of paid sick leave available to part-time employees for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. This paid sick leave is in addition to the 14-day paid leave the company is providing for any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 or needs to be quarantined as a result of potential exposure.

Employee safety has been a focus for CVS Health from the start, and the company has been prioritizing distribution of protective gear to the hardest-hit areas.

In recognition of the essential role CVS Health employees are playing as the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is awarding bonuses to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers in this time of unprecedented need. Bonuses will range from $150 to $500 and will be awarded to pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the frontlines, store associates and managers, and other site-based hourly employees.

In addition to the measures announced today, CVS Health employees have several resources available to help address financial hardships in times of crisis. This includes access to the Employee Relief Fund, which provides short-term, immediate financial relief in the form of tax-exempt grants.

More information on steps CVS Health has already taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic including waiving charges for home delivery of prescription medications and making diagnostic testing and Aetna-covered telemedicine visits available with no co-pay is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

— Information from CVS Health