LIVE: Interactive Map of Alabama’s Coronavirus Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health is providing a live, interactive map of coronavirus cases across the state. You can use this map to track testing and confirmed cases. There is also a way to see how the virus is affecting each of the state’s 67 counties.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is releasing new coronavirus numbers twice a day. Cases that are reported after 4 p.m. CDT will be included the following day.

