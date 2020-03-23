Montgomery County, City of Montgomery and Town of Pike Road offer free COVID-19 text alerts through Montgomery City/County EMA

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County, the City of Montgomery and the Town of Pike Road have partnered with Montgomery City/County EMA to offer a text alert system free to the public that provides instant and convenient access to official information on the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

Anyone living or working in Montgomery County, the city of Montgomery or town of Pike Road can text MGMSAFE to 888-777 to register today. Registration is also available online at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736725307/#/signup.

City/County EMA Director Christina Thornton said the system will allow residents to receive real-time access to potentially life-saving alerts during times of crisis: “Residents can receive immediate, critical information via text messages directly to their phones as we continue working to stop the spread of Covid-19 (Coronavirus).”

The system will offer only the most relevant and important updates, news and information from local emergency managers and medical authorities. As in the past, the Alert Montgomery will continue providing warnings on severe weather events and critical emergencies impacting those in Montgomery and Pike Road.

For more information, visit https://www.mc-ala.org/services/emergency-management-agency-391.