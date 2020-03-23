Montgomery Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police is investigating an early morning shooting on West South Boulevard.

MPD Spokesperson Lt. Jarrett Williams says police and fire medics responded to the 1100 block around 7 A.M. after receiving a report of a person shot.

An adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lt. Williams says the incident occurred at a separate location, which has yet to be determined.

No word on suspect(s) at this time.