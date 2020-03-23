Opelika Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Cusseta Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Saturday March 21, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lee Road 621 in the Beauregard community of Lee County in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, Joel Lynn Pouncey, 30, of Cusseta was unresponsive found laying in the yard with what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

A knife believed to be the murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

Taylor Rhea Sanders, 28, from Opelika was developed as a suspect and taken into custody. He was arrested and charged with Murder.

He is being held in the Lee County jail on a $150,000 bond.