Showers And Storms Monday; Way Above Normal Temperatures

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy, warm, and muggy start to the day across central and south Alabama. Rain is not very widespread at midday, and confined to our northern counties. However, shower and thunderstorms coverage gradually expands southeast this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong. However, the Storm Prediction Center removed the marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather across east-central Alabama at midday. Otherwise, expect a very warm day with highs near 80°. While most of the showers taper off overnight, clouds linger and temperatures won’t fall much at all- lows settle around the mid 60s.

Very warm and way-above-normal temperatures are the story for the rest of the week too. Highs reach the low to mid 80s Tuesday, and most locations reach the mid 80s Wednesday. Tuesday looks relatively dry save for an isolated shower here or there. Another front approaches from the north Wednesday, and could produce scattered showers and an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. However, that front only brings dry rather than dry and cool air. While Wednesday night lows fall into the 50s, Thursday afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 80s, possibly around 90° for some locations.

The record high on Thursday (March 26th) is 87° from 2007 in Montgomery. That record is forecast to fall, and temperatures near record territory again on Friday afternoon. Another front arrives next weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout, but showers are possible Saturday and Sunday. That front should clear our area by early next week, and could result in more seasonable temperatures. Next Monday could feature highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s.