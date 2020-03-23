Some Showers and Storms Possible Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Monday will be a warm day with a mix of sun and clouds allowing highs to approach 80° in many locations. Scattered rain showers will be possible as well, and this afternoon we could have a few storms across Central Alabama, where the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms this afternoon. However, the threat is very low and any storms in the these areas could produce gusty winds and perhaps some hail.

TUESDAY STORMS: An upper-trough will eject out of the Plains on Tuesday, and send another front boundary towards Alabama. Ahead of the feature, southerly flow will increase as warm us well into the 80s on Tuesday. Some showers are possible, but rain and storms should become widespread by late in the day and actually some strong to severe storms will be possible with this system across the Mid-South, and the SPC does have an area of North Mississippi and Northwest Alabama in a risk for severe storms Tuesday afternoon and night.

This risk area is for locations north and west of the Birmingham area, where the better dynamics will be, but for South/Central Alabama, severe storms are not expected as only scattered showers are expected.

WARMING IT UP: Lingering showers are expected Wednesday morning, but as the front push south of the area, we will see improving weather by the afternoon with highs again in the mid 80s. Then for Thursday and Friday, a ridge builds in across the Southeast, and temperatures will be soaring into the upper 80s, and there could even be some 90s on the maps across South Alabama Thursday and Friday. These two days should be dry, with more sun than clouds. Late Friday, moisture levels look to start increasing and we will begin to mention a shower will be possible.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For next weekend it looks like out next frontal boundary will be approaching the state, and for now, next weekend looks to feature more clouds than sun, with showers and storms. At this time, it doesn’t look like a severe weather setup for the state, with the main dynamics well to the north of the state. Highs next weekend, should be cooler, but still mild with 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan